Firefighters quickly extinguish garage fire in Canyon Country

Los Angeles County firefighters quickly doused a garage fire in Canyon Country Monday afternoon.

Several engines responded to reports of a structure fire on the 19100 block of Newhouse Street just before 2:10 p.m., according to Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

Firefighters battle a garage fire in Canyon Country Monday afternoon. April 13, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal

“It was a garage fire showing heavy smoke and fire; it’s been called the ‘House (Incident),’” she said, adding that the structure was a single-family dwelling.

The garage, with at least one vehicle inside, appeared to have sustained severe interior damage.

Firefighters battle a garage fire in Canyon Country Monday afternoon. April 13, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal

The residents weren’t home at the time but had noticed the smoke while running an errand nearby, according to resident Stephanie Rosas.



“My husband started joking that you know, ‘Oh, imagine that’s our house,’” she said. “We cruised around it. I saw the smoke.. and yeah, it was our house. I just got off the car waiting for my dogs and the dogs were nowhere to be found.”



Residents Jason Fajardo, left, and Stephanie Rosas, right, stand on the street as firefighters continue to battle a blaze that broke out in their garage Monday afternoon. They hold two of their dogs who they say ran away after the house caught fire. April 13, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Eventually, Rosas found her dogs and said two of their vehicles burned in the fire along with the interior of their garage. The family, with two children, was considering staying over with another family member as cleanup efforts continued, Rosas said.



The fire was put out within 10 minutes of firefighters’ arrival and there were no reports of injuries or of the blaze threatening nearby structures, though fire personnel took measures to protect neighboring homes.

Firefighters battle a garage fire in Canyon Country Monday afternoon. April 13, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal

Firefighters battle a garage fire in Canyon Country Monday afternoon. April 13, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal

Firefighters battle a garage fire in Canyon Country Monday afternoon. April 13, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal