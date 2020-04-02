Firefighters respond to big rig-vs.-sedan crash in Canyon Country

Drivers in a Canyon Country crash involving a big rig and sedan escaped without major injuries Thursday morning.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene, after receiving reports of a traffic collision on Sierra Highway and Davenport Road just after 9:30 a.m., according to department spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

CHP officers and firefighters respond to a big rig-vs.-sedan crash in Canyon Country on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Dan Watson/ The Signal

“There were two vehicles involved; no transports (to a hospital),” she said, adding that there were no reports of any injuries.

The crash involved a semi-truck with a set of double tires and a white Mercedes Benz sedan with front-end damage, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic report.