Firefighters respond to big rig-vs.-sedan crash in Canyon Country

Drivers in a Canyon Country crash involving a big rig and sedan escaped without major injuries Thursday morning. 

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene, after receiving reports of a traffic collision on Sierra Highway and Davenport Road just after 9:30 a.m., according to department spokeswoman Leslie Lua. 

“There were two vehicles involved; no transports (to a hospital),” she said, adding that there were no reports of any injuries. 

The crash involved a semi-truck with a set of double tires and a white Mercedes Benz sedan with front-end damage, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic report. 

