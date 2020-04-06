First responders handle multiple crashes amid rainy Monday

First responders kept busy all throughout the Santa Clarita Valley as multiple crashes took place under wet weather conditions Monday.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to reports of a big rig crash blocking the southbound truck lanes of State Route 14 at Interstate 5 just after noon. The collision resulted in a fuel spill that prompted a SigAlert alerting that the truck lanes had closed due to a slippery substance on the road.

“There’s a big rig on the shoulder coming off (the freeway) and is leaking fuel,” said Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

Big rig crash causes lane closures on truck lanes on 14 and 5 freeways on Monday, April 6. Bobby Block/ The Signal

Just about a half-mile north of that incident, a separate, single-big-rig crash had also taken place.

No injuries were reported in the crashes, she added.

At around 12:30 p.m., firefighters also responded to a separate solo crash on Soledad Canyon Road toward the northbound 14 freeway, where one vehicle fell on its roof.

Single-vehicle turnover on Soledad Canyon Road near 14 freeway on Monday, April 6, 2020. Bobby Block/ The Signal

“There were no (persons) trapped, so no need for extraction,” said fire spokesman Marvin Lim, however one person was transported to a hospital.

The California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene, which temporarily shut down the northbound 14 off-ramps at Soledad Canyon Road at around 1 p.m.