Henry Mayo confirms second death of COVID-19 patient, seven more positive cases

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one additional death of a coronavirus patient, as the number of confirmed cases rises to at least 192 in the Santa Clarita Valley ahead of an update expected by the county Monday afternoon.

The first recorded COVID-19 death at the hospital was reported on Thursday.

In order to protect the deceased patient’s privacy, no additional information would be given about the patient’s age or if they had any underlying health conditions, according to spokesman Patrick Moody.

“Any additional information has to come from the L.A. County Department of Public Health,” Moody said.

Over the weekend, Henry Mayo confirmed six additional positive COVID-19 results and the county confirmed 10 more in the SCV, while countywide the total number of cases surpassed 9,000.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Henry Mayo has administered 431 tests, and of those 74 have returned positive, while 352 were negative and 17 are still pending as of Monday afternoon, with an update expected Monday afternoon, Moody added.

At least 26 COVID-19 patients are presently in the hospital, while the hospital does not have figures on the number of recovered patients, as many are discharged while still showing symptoms, per officials.

In Los Angeles County, a total of 9,192 cases and 296 deaths have been confirmed countywide as of Sunday afternoon, per the county’s Department of Public Health.

Of those who died, 25 were over the age of 65 and six were between the ages of 41 and 65, while 65% of them had underlying health conditions.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has reported that 33 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, while 429 are quarantined and 230 have returned to work as of 9 a.m. Monday.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 11 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, two who have fully recovered while the remaining nine are still under medical observation in isolation, according to LASD officials.

A total of 28 inmates are isolated, as they are exhibiting symptoms, and 676 are quarantined for being in close contact with a person currently under observation as of 9 a.m. Monday.

Of those, 153 inmates are under quarantine at the Pitchess Detention Center South Facility, while 61 are quarantined at the North County Correctional Facility, according to the LASD.

A new health order issued Friday extends the previous order through May 15, continuing the ban on all public and private gatherings occurring outside a single household or living unit. In addition, beaches, trails and trailheads across the county, as well as nonessential businesses remain closed.

The public is now required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses, while those businesses are also required to provide a cloth face covering for all their employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees or the public.

The number of cases for the Santa Clarita Valley, broken down into region, were as follows, according to Public Health’s numbers as of Sunday afternoon, with an update expected Monday afternoon:

City of Santa Clarita: 143

Unincorporated – Acton: 5

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: “–”

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 14

Unincorporated – Castaic: 9

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: “–”

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 11

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 0

Unincorporated – Valencia: “–”

Anywhere there is a “ – ” means they could have between one and four cases, which is done to protect patient privacy, according to Public Health spokesman Bernard Tolliver. Once these locations have five or more cases, then they will be included in the count, while locations that have zero will say “0,” per Public Health officials.

