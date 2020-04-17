Henry Mayo reports third death; at least 234 cases in SCV

A third death has been reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital due to complications with COVID-19 and the total number of Santa Clarita Valley cases has reached at least 234, officials said Friday.

The total number of cases in Los Angeles County has grown by 567 in the last 24 hours, bringing the countywide total to 11,391.

After three days in a row of record high deaths for the entire county, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health, said 40 people had died in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 and the total number of deaths is now 495.

The mortality rate for L.A. County is 4.3%, according to Ferrer.

Ferrer said 28 of the new deaths were over the age of 65, and 19 of those over the age of 65 had underlying conditions.

On Friday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials reported an additional death, after a person being treated in the hospital died. This brings the total number of deaths at Henry Mayo to three after the second death was reported last weekend.

Henry Mayo has administered 497 tests, 103 have been positive, 394 were negative, six were still pending and 35 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. A total of 17 people have recovered and been discharged.

The number of cases for the Santa Clarita Valley, broken down into region, were as follows, according to Public Health’s numbers as of Friday afternoon:

City of Santa Clarita: 188

Unincorporated – Acton: 5

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: “–”

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: “–”

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 15

Unincorporated – Castaic: 9

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: “–”

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 12

Unincorporated – Val Verde: “–”

Unincorporated – Valencia: “–”

Anywhere there is a “ – ” means they could have between one and four cases, which is done to protect patient privacy, according to Public Health spokesman Bernard Tolliver. Once these locations have five or more cases, then they will be included in the count, while locations that have zero will say “0,” per Public Health officials.

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.