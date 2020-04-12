Here’s the Good News

So, if you’re weary of the “hard news” about the challenging situation we’re all facing, and you could use a break, here are some links to stories from the past couple of weeks about bringing light, hope and kindness to a difficult situation.
- Bethlehem SCV finds way to celebrate Easter safely
- COVID-19 cancels egg hunt, so deputies bring Easter to kids’ front doors
- Acts of Kindness: A doctor in need gets much indeed
- Acts of Kindness: Castaic Elementary continues ‘Be Kind’ tradition
- Restaurants shore up bottom line by offering groceries
- Newhall resident continues to 3D print masks, grow operation
- City: thank essential workers with ‘Hearts for Heroes’ campaign
- SCV high schoolers focus on bringing solutions for all amid COVID-19 outbreak
- A little pizza goes a long way
- #QuarantineCooking inspired by YouTubers
- SCCS choir students meet music greats through Zoom calls
- Restaurants assist in feeding the frontlines
- SCV residents helping each other out
- Contest: Starting a mask from scratch? Get creative!
- An act of kindness: A good deed at the grocery store
- Home activities to encourage family health
- Brothers give back to the community with a special alcohol-based product
- COC Football takes #CompetitionThursday from the links to the web
- Mountainview Elementary School surprises students with parade in their neighborhoods amid COVID-19 quarantine
- SCV takes time to enjoy the outdoors
- Graphics company creates and distributes signs of hope amid COVID-19 fears
- Hart District shares uplifting distance learning stories
