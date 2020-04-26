L.A. County COVID-19 cases reach 19,528; SCV nears 400

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced Sunday 440 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 18 deaths related to the virus countywide, as the total number of cases in the Santa Clarita Valley rose to at least 383.

Of those who died, 13 were over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions, four were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and half of them had underlying health conditions, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 to 40 years old.

Countywide, there are a total of 19,528 COVID-19 cases and 913 deaths, according to Public Health.

While 93% of people who died had underlying health conditions, the mortality rate in the county is now at 4.6% of confirmed cases as of Saturday.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has administered 672 tests, of which 129 have been positive, 555 were negative and six are still pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody.

Currently, 22 people are in the hospital and 38 people have been discharged, Moody added.

On Saturday, Public Health officials once again changed the way in which the department reports its numbers for the county’s regions, removing the “suppressed” numbering system, which listed an “–” in any region with between one and four confirmed cases.

Now, the specific total for each region is listed, according to Public Health.

The Signal’s total count includes the number of cases from both incorporated and unincorporated regions of the Santa Clarita Valley:

City of Santa Clarita: 306

Unincorporated – Acton: 8

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 1

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 21

Unincorporated – Castaic: 18

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 2

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 16

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 7

Unincorporated – Valencia: 4

