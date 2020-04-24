Man suspected of driving without valid license, fraudulent Social Security card

After a Newhall man was pulled over for an alleged traffic violation Tuesday night, deputies reportedly discovered a falsified Social Security card.

While patrolling on Newhall Avenue around 9:45 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station pulled over a vehicle being driven by a 34-year-old driver, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the station.

“Suspect did not have a valid driver’s license,” said Miller. “His only form of ID was a Social Security card. After close examination, deputies discovered the card to be a fraudulent one.”

The man was also suspected to be in the possession of methamphetamine, Miller said.

He was transported to the station and booked on suspicion of forgery and being in the possession of narcotics, said Miller.