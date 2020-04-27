Mother arrested after crashing into vehicle with her three kids as passengers

A Palmdale mother with three children in her vehicle was arrested in Canyon Country on Saturday on suspicion of crashing into another car on purpose, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials. 

Sandra Rivota, 38, is facing felony charges of vandalism and child endangerment as a result of the incident, according to the sheriff’s arrest log.

On Saturday around 5 p.m. on the 27500 block of Deeptree Avenue, the suspect allegedly intentionally drove her vehicle into a man’s car that was parked in his driveway and caused damage, said SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller. 

Sheriff’s officials did not immediately return requests for a location where the incident took place. 

“The suspect’s three children, ages 4, 6 and 11, were passengers in her vehicle. The children were released to the custody of a (Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services) social worker,” said Miller. 

Rivota and the man were known to each other, as the suspect was formerly in a relationship with the victim’s brother, added Miller. 

The suspect was held in lieu of bail set at $120,000, according to the arrest log. She was released on her own recognizance Sunday.

