Newsom announces Western-state reopening plan

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday “a shared vision” with other Western states to reopen economies and incrementally lift the stay-at-home orders.

The pact includes California, Oregon and Washington, an announcement that came only an hour after a similar partnership was established with Eastern states, such as Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, as the nation continues to tackle the effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“COVID-19 has preyed upon our interconnectedness,” read a joint statement from Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “In the coming weeks, the West Coast will flip the script on COVID-19 – with our states acting in close coordination and collaboration to ensure the virus can never spread wildly in our communities.”

Newsom said he planned on sharing more details Tuesday, particularly on California’s role in easing the statewide restrictions for residents and businesses.

Monday’s statement broadly described that the plan to reopen economies and return to more normalcy would look into data and science, rather than politics, and coordination with local governments and communities.

The plan also includes four goals: protecting vulnerable populations at risk for severe disease if infected; ensuring each state has sufficient aid to care for those who may become sick with COVID-19; mitigation efforts, especially in disadvantaged communities; and securing testing, tracking and isolation.

On March 19, Newsom announced a statewide stay-at-home order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, the state announced that the curve across California, including in Los Angeles County, was flattening, but that physical distancing efforts must continue.

“COVID-19 doesn’t follow state or national boundaries. It will take every level of government, working together, and a full picture of what’s happening on the ground,” read the joint statement.

As of Monday, Newsom said California’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses reached 22,348 and 687 have died, while hospitalization figures have started to stabilize. There were 3,015 people who received treatment, including 1,178 in ICU beds by Monday.