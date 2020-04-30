Newsom’s beach closures spare Ventura County

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all Orange County beaches Thursday, but did not specify closures of any other coastal communities.

Newsom’s order comes after weekend photos emerged of crowds packing waterfront beaches during a heat wave.

Ventura County, with popular beaches for Santa Clarita residents to visit such as McGrath and Emma Wood, as well as others, remain open but with restrictions.

The current restrictions for all Ventura County beaches prohibit sunbathing and picnicking, but allow for people to walk, jog, swim and surf at the beach. Social distancing orders remain in place and parking areas and bathrooms remain closed.

A news release distributed by Ventura County on Thursday stated that the beaches are being patrolled by law enforcement enforcing compliance.

All Los Angeles County beaches remain closed due to the county’s ongoing “Safer-At-Home” restrictions.