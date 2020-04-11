Officials announce 456 new COVID-19 cases countywide; 7 in Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita Valley has at least 176 confirmed COVID-19 as of Saturday, an increase of seven cases over the last 24 hours, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials.

Countywide, health officials confirmed 25 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and 456 new confirmed cases. The total number of deaths countywide now stands at 265 with 8,873 confirmed cases.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed they’ve administered 414 tests since the onset of the outbreak: 64 of which were positive; 329 were negative; and 31 were still pending, according to Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital.

At least 18 people are presently in the hospital, which has had no additional deaths since Henry Mayo officials reported their first one earlier this week. Hospital officials had been unable to provide other detailed information about the patient, citing privacy policy.

The number of cases for the Santa Clarita Valley, broken down into region, were as follows, according to Public Health’s numbers as of Saturday afternoon:

City of Santa Clarita: 135

Unincorporated – Acton: 5

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: “–”

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 14

Unincorporated – Castaic: 8

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: “–”

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 11

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 0

Unincorporated – Valencia: “–”

Anywhere there is a “ – ” means they could have between one and four cases, according to county DPH officials.

This is done to protect patient privacy, and once these locations have five or more cases then they will be included, according to Public Health spokesman Bernard Tolliver. Locations that have zero will say “0.”

