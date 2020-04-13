One arrested after Truck slams into tree

By Bobby Block

Signal Staff Writer



One person was arrested in suspicion of a drug related offense after a pickup truck crashed into a tree near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road around 7 p.m. Monday, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station Lt. James Royal.



Deputies take drugs found at the scene of the crash into evidence. April 13, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The gray pickup rolled and had flipped entirely onto its roof, littering the roadway with debris including a dirt bike that it had been transporting.



No one was trapped in the vehicle, said L.A. County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Martin Rangel. The occupant was able to free himself from the wreck and walk away.



Bobby Block / The Signal

While an ambulance was dispatched to the scene of the crash, Fire Department officials have no record of anyone sustaining serious injuries or being taken to the hospital.



Royal confirmed that the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.