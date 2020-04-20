Outsourcing Web Development – Tips for Successful Cooperation

Building a website can become an ordeal for an experienced entrepreneur, let alone a beginner businessman aiming to get their startup off the ground. To save themselves much bother, time, and money, more and more entrepreneurs opt for web development outsourcing.

What is Website Development Outsourcing?

Outsourcing is contracting work outside one’s place of business. This could be down the street to a local web development firm or offshore to hire people who are expert at various IT domains. Whether it is building a mobile web application, website, blockchain solutions, AI solutions, chatbot, business intelligence application, and many other items you might be interested in. You just need to pick a platform and an outsourced professional will transform your idea into reality. Web development outsourcing can alleviate many responsibilities that might currently fall on your shoulders, which makes this solution particularly attractive to startuppers. Not only can an offshore expert put together a decent website serving your business needs, but also help you scale your venture. Factor in the ability to cut your business costs and enhance service quality, which are other notable benefits of outsourcing, and you’ll definitely want to outsource, too. But how to outsource web development in the most effective way? Below are some tips you want to follow to ensure your cooperation with outsourced IT guys is a success.

Secrets to Outsourcing Web Development Successfully

Everything usually starts out awesome. You have a great vision for your website, you hire a seemingly amazing web developer, and things work out well for you and your project. But eventually something starts to feel off and things that seemed so bright at the initial stage get more frustrating. Suddenly, totally amazing people have been reduced to lobbying insults over email or completely avoiding each other.

Above is a common scenario experienced by lots of businesspeople. So, what can you do so that your web development outsourcing experience won’t become your bitter disappointment?

#1 Set Expectations and Allow for Technical Difficulties

First, you need to make your expectations known to an outsourced specialist and make sure you understand technical difficulties. Things tend to fall apart quickly in your website building process, because there’s a mismatch of expectations and misunderstanding of what is a technical difficulty for different people. So, during your initial consultation with a web developer, you might say you’re looking for a simple website. In your web designer’s mind that means something very specific, while you may envision this “simple website” abstractly, vaguely, or completely differently. So, the solution is to be clear about what functionality you want for your website. At the same time, try to be open to feedback and suggestions from the web specialist.

#2 Start Off with a Trial Project when Outsourcing Web Development

Like most beginner entrepreneurs, you’re very frugal and cautious. So, you may decide not to risk your hard-earned dollars and test your potential developers’ capacities before hiring them. A wise idea would be to ask a chosen web development company to work on a test project. This project can be small and simple, but it will allow you to access the company’s performance and skillfulness. A trial project is your chance to get to know the specialists you’re going to work with better and see if they possess such important qualities as:

Trustworthiness : Are your outsourced partners reliable and competent? Are they open and straightforward when it comes to discussing the progress of your project and possible technical difficulties that may go in the way of its realization?

: Are your outsourced partners reliable and competent? Are they open and straightforward when it comes to discussing the progress of your project and possible technical difficulties that may go in the way of its realization? Communication : Do your web developers ask important questions while working on the project? Are they responsive and eager to suggest possible improvements? Can they follow your instructions and take your desires and wants into consideration?

: Do your web developers ask important questions while working on the project? Are they responsive and eager to suggest possible improvements? Can they follow your instructions and take your desires and wants into consideration? Punctuality. Do you web development specialists create their own internal deadlines? Are they committed to deadlines set? In other words, can they deliver their work on time?

#3 Consider Timing and Workload

Like most IT companies, offshore website development specialists may work with multiple clients at one time depending on their fees to make ends meet. It means that most of the time when you’re sending them emails or hopping to communicate with them, you’re going to get their divided attention. Your website development may not be the only task they’re working on, which, nonetheless, doesn’t mean that your project is neglected. As long as your outsourcing partners are capable of delivering a high quality web product on time, they can manage as many clients as they want.

If your developer is working on multiple projects, this may slow things down, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that your project will be delayed. Just try to be tolerant, tactful, and understanding. So, when your designer is expecting something from you, like files, pictures, content, or anything else that’s required for them to move forward with their work, your failure to be prompt can get in the way of your project’s progress. Moreover, you may run into other people’s allotted time. So, it’s really important not to expect a two-second-reply email and superfast turnover with the different changes you’re suggesting.

#4 Explain Visual Aesthetics

Communicating about visuals using just words can be difficult, especially in the context of web development outsourcing. So, think about anything that can speed up the process, like taking a Pinterest board, pinning different brands, colors, fonts, and images that inspire you. We also strongly recommend that you don’t send your favorite website to your web designer and don’t ask them to create the product just like this. Instead, point out one or two things that you specifically like about this website, whether it’s the opt-in, color, font, or spacing. Note that your website shouldn’t look like somebody else’s.

It could take a couple of iterations for you to get exactly the right visual aesthetics. So, be gentle and kind when you’re sending your feedback to your designer.

#5 Changing Technologies

Once your website is built, there might be a couple of other things that you start thinking about. For example, you may want to maintain your site and make sure that you can update and keep it fresh. You might also think about search engine optimization. Talk to your outsourced specialist before you start working together for your project, because they may not be onboard for doing maintenance. For this reason, you may want to consider some other outsourcing strategies or opt specifically for the dedicated team model to outsource the maintenance of your software in the most efficient manner.

Another thing that you want to talk about before your outsource an web developer is their mobile experience and making sure your site is responsive for smaller screens. So, it would be a good idea to design your website with mobile first.

Hope our simple recommendations will help you outsource the best web development services, create an amazing website, and maximize your business’ productivity.