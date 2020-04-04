Paramedics respond to child suffering from breathing issues

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene of a child experiencing breathing issues while riding her bike.

The child along with her parents were riding along the bike path, near Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way, where they placed the call to 9-1-1 at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.

A child experiencing breathing problems on Soledad Canyon Road is treated by first responders. Dan Watson / The Signal

The initial report was that the child was having trouble breathing, according to Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Art Marrujo. “We got there, we assessed the patient,” he said.

The child was then seen heading home with her parents, and was not taken to the hospital or transported the ambulance.