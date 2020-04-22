Parks and Rec to launch virtual ‘Parks from Home’ program

Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation officials found a creative way to support the health and well-being of county residents amid the stay-at-home order.

This week, Parks and Recreation is launching a virtual recreation center, bringing free access to recreation and nature programs for all ages from the comfort of your own home via computer or mobile device.

“We do have our community parks open. However, some of the amenities, like the playgrounds and outdoor fitness areas, have been closed, so this helps fill the gap for our outdoor experiences,” said Dora H. Nuñez, special assistant to the director and head of communications at Parks and Recreation.

The program is expected to offer sporting skills development, as well as other fitness and instructional exercise classes, such as boxing workouts, golf lessons, yoga, art classes and more, given by the park’s own team members.

“Many kids have missed out on their baseball and softball leagues, but with this virtual recreation center, you can watch tutorials that can hone in their athletic skills at home,” said county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

The center is also set to allow you to visit some of your favorite nature spots, explore scenic trails and enjoy plants, flowers and animals.

Parks From Home is scheduled to launch this evening. For more information, visit parks.lacounty.gov, or follow @LACountyParks on social media for updates.