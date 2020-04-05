SCV drive-up test site to open this week

The Santa Clarita Valley is set to receive its first mobile test site this week, as Los Angeles County continues to ramp up coronavirus drive-up test sites countywide.

New locations are planned to open at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in L.A., as well as in East L.A.and Santa Clarita.

No information was readily available as to where the testing site will be located.

In order to ensure testing sites help those who need it the most, those with insurance should first contact their medical providers to request COVID-19 testing through their own networks, as many are also providing testing in a variety of locations throughout the county.

The county is also in discussions with AltaMed to bring several urgent care facilities into the county’s testing network in underserved areas.

In order to serve areas where there are testing service gaps, the county is continuing to work towards building a network of testing sites that are free and open to any member of the public who qualifies for testing. No one will be turned away regardless of immigration status or lack of insurance coverage.

The first step to getting a test is visiting lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs to determine if you are eligible and to register for an appointment. Those without access to a computer can dial 2-1-1 for help making an appointment.

For the most up-to-date information about the COVID-19 response in L.A. County and a full list of locations, visit covid19.lacounty.gov.

