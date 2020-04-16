SCV Water announces online workshop to help customers save water

SCV Water officials announced Thursday a new online workshop aimed at helping residential customers save water and money while staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WaterSMART aims to bring customers a better understanding of one’s water use by teaching the basics of how to read and understand one’s water bill, as well as learning how to identify and fix leaks. The workshop will also offer a customized water report, depicting indoor and outdoor water use and ways to save water, according to an SCV Water news release.

“The workshop teaches customers how to handle the most common, but probably unnoticed, home water use issues,” Matthew Dickens, resource conservation manager for the agency, said in a prepared statement. “The fixes are typically cheap, quick and easy to make. And the customized report identifies rebates and incentives specific to each customer’s water use so when they make those changes, they will begin to notice the water and money savings on their future bills.”

The workshop can be accessed anytime and completed from home by visiting watersmartworkshop.com. Customers will receive a $20 incentive for completing the workshop. Processing time may be delayed while stay-at-home orders are in place, the news release said.