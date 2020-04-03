Sierra Highway street improvements to require lane closures

Street improvements on Sierra Highway are underway, prompting lane closures starting Monday, the city of Santa Clarita announced Friday.

Starting Monday, April 6, developer Trammell Crow Co. will begin a project to construct a right-turn lane on Sierra Highway at Newhall Avenue. As part of the Needham Ranch industrial park project, street improvements are required to enhance traffic flow and safety at this intersection, a city news release read.

From April 6 to May 4, vehicles traveling through the intersection will experience one lane closure on eastbound Newhall Avenue for traffic heading to Highway 14 and the closure of one left-turn lane on northbound Sierra Highway. These lanes will be closed continuously until construction is complete.

Drivers are asked to be aware of the lane closures, and to plan their routes accordingly and reduce their speed through the construction zone.

For questions or concerns, contact city Senior Engineer Amalia Marreh at 661-255-4363 or by email at [email protected]