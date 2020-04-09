Single rollover I-5 crash delays traffic

A single vehicle rollover collision on the northbound side of Interstate 5 Thursday may have caused temporary traffic delays, but no patients were transported to the hospital.

The call came in at 11:51 a.m., according to Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, as a single vehicle on its side in the No. 1 lane just north of McBean Parkway.

“There was no trapped patient, and they canceled everybody after that,” said Lim, adding that no one was transported to the hospital as a result of the collision.

Within minutes of the collision, all traffic was temporarily stopped on the northbound side as first responders worked to clear the scene.

By 12:15 p.m., all freeway lanes had been reopened, according to California Highway Patrol officials.