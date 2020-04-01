Smith, health officials to host COVID-19 tele-town hall

The public will have a chance to tune in and raise questions about health care and mental health resources as it relates to the COVID-19 outbreak in a tele-town hall with local health officials and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, on Friday.

The virtual, public meeting is set to take place at 5 p.m. with Smith, who is also the chair of the state’s Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management.

She is expected to be joined by Dr. Chris Raigosa, a physician in charge of Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Clarita medical offices; Larry Schallert, assistant director for College of the Canyons’ Student Health Center; and Monica Dedhia, program manager for the Child and Family Center.

The group will discuss local measures to address the health care crisis and mental health resources available amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“During these unprecedented times, I’m grateful to our community leaders and frontline workers who will be joining me on Friday for a tele-town hall to discuss our local strategy to beat the COVID-19 surge,” said Smith in a prepared statement. “I know there are a lot of questions, so this will be an opportunity to get them answered. Please remember to practice physical distancing and good hygiene, and check on your neighbors if you can.”

To receive dial-in information, those interested must RSVP by visiting bit.ly/AD38COVID19. For all local coronavirus-related stories, visit: signalscv.com/2020/03/covid-19-coverage-summary.