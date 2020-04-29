Suspect detained after allegedly fleeing crash

A suspect was detained at gunpoint after allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic collision in Canyon Country Tuesday night.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies initially responded to reports of a business disturbance at Sam’s Club on the 26400 block of Carl Boyer Drive around 7:45 p.m., according to station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

“The male adult took off and, at first, it was thought that he stole items, but that later didn’t seem to be the case,” Miller said via text message.

The suspect fled in his vehicle, and allegedly lost control on Golden Valley Road, near the intersection of Centre Pointe Parkway, and flipped the car, which landed on its side, Miller added.

A suspect was detained at gunpoint after crashing his car and allegedly fleeing the scene on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Courtesy of Shirley Miller

The suspect then allegedly fled the scene of the collision, running toward LA Fitness, Miller said.

After searching the area, deputies were able to locate the suspect behind the Sam’s Club and apprehended him at gunpoint.

“Deputies who apprehended him said that he took off because he had a lot of warrants,” Miller added.

More information regarding those warrants was not immediately available.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials were then called to the scene to treat the suspect for injuries, and no other injuries were reported as a result of this incident, according to Miller.