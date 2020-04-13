Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested on DUI charge

By Bobby Block

Signal Staff Writer

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after fleeing from the scene of a traffic collision Monday evening, according to Lt. James Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



No one was transported to the hospital in connection with the crash, according to L.A. County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Miguel Ornelas.



The initial collision was reported near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Haskell Canyon Road, said Royal.



A black Toyota Camry rear-ended a white Tesla SUV and then attempted to flee by driving southbound on Haskell Canyon Road toward Newhall, according to Royal. The driver of the Tesla then followed the Camry until deputies were able to pull the sedan over near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and 13th Street in Newhall.



Deputies blocked off traffic on 13th Street while conducting their investigation.



The driver of the black Camry was then arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to Royal.