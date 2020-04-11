Suspected road rage incident leads to gun brandishing in Canyon Country

A suspected incident of road rage resulted in one person allegedly waving a gun at another Saturday morning in Canyon Country.

The call came in at approximately 10 a.m., near the Walmart off Golden Valley Road, according to officials.

“Someone called to report that a driver of the vehicle next to them flashed a gun at them,” said Lt. Eric Lasko of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect was reported to have then pulled into a parking off of Golden Triangle Road, according to Lasko.

Deputies searched the area for a vehicle, but were unable to locate the vehicle or the suspect.

Lasko said that as of 10:30 a.m., they continue to look for the suspect.