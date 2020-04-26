Unhealthy air quality forecasted for sensitive residents in SCV; weather a bit cooler

The air quality in parts of Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, is forecasted to be unhealthy for sensitive individuals on Sunday, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

“The high pressure can push down on the atmosphere and trap pollutants closer to the surface,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford.

In terms of weather, Sunday is expected to be a bit cooler than it’s been the last few days, with highs in the high 80s instead of low 90s like the SCV had been seeing, Wofford added.

Other parts of the county that are expected to have unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals include parts of the San Gabriel Valley, San Fernando Valley, Pomona/Walnut Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, according to health officials.

Those living or working in these areas who have heart disease, asthma or any other respiratory diseases are advised to minimize outdoor activities, according to Muntu Davis, a Los Angeles County Health officer.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible, officials said.

“We’re expecting some northwestern wind later (Sunday), which should improve things a bit (in terms of air quality),” Wofford said.

Monday is expected to be a little breezy with temperatures remaining in the mid-to-high 80s, according to Wofford.

“We’re expecting a little bump up Tuesday again to the low 90s, but it won’t be as hot as it was previously,” Wofford added.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the Air Quality Management District website at aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.