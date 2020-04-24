Valencia’s CC Wellness pauses production to bring new line of hand sanitizers

In response to the coronavirus pandemic and high demand in antibacterial products, Valencia-based CC Wellness LLC announced it has paused its regular production to produce hand sanitizers — at a pace of 800,000 units a month.

The company, best known for its LubeLife product, is producing 200,000 Muse Intimacy Hand Sanitizer bottles a week and is expected to reach 6.4 million ounces by the end of April, said Anthony Jimenez, director of operations.

“The Muse Intimacy brand is focused on providing intimate wellness and the conversion will fill the increasing demand for affordable and easily accessible hand sanitizers,” according to its website.

Each 8-ounce bottle sells for $9.99 online at musehealth.com and on Amazon, listing that each antibacterial bottle contains 62% denatured ethyl alcohol potent enough to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

While the company has already distributed its 8-ounce bottles across the nation, including at a community grocery store in New Orleans, CC Wellness is looking to find where the most need is across the Santa Clarita Valley and directly deliver to its community, according to Jimenez.

“We feel like we have an obligation to give back to the community,” he said, adding that the company has already donated 1,000 bottles to Real Life Church in Valencia.

As production ramps up, CC Wellness plans to create 4-ounce bottles so local students can easily place them in their pockets and take them with them when schools reopen, as the use of hand sanitizers will become a more common practice amid the pandemic, company officials said.

The company will eventually pivot back to its regular production line but the current goal is to ramp up production of its hand sanitizer, officials added.