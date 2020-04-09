Vandals break into Sulphur Springs, write on walls and throw classroom items around

Detectives are investigating a suspected vandalism that occurred at Sulphur Springs Community School this week.

According to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the alleged crime occurred somewhere between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

“They did have a break-in into one of their classrooms,” said Miller. “It’s unknown at this time if there were any items that were taken … the school is taking inventory to see if anything was taken.”

What law enforcement does know for certain, according to Miller, is that the crime resulted in an act of vandalism.

“It’s still being classified as a burglary, but it looks like more or less everything was just kind of thrown about,” said Miller.

When employees arrived at the campus located on the 16600 block of Lost Canyon Road Thursday morning, they found what Miller described as “a lot of disarray.”

“There were not any windows broken that I’m aware of,” said Miller. “Just a lot of disarray, some things broken, some writing on walls.”

“It was not spray paint, most likely it was markers or Sharpies,” Miller added. “And drawers were open, and stuff was taken out.”

Miller said, to her knowledge, no expensive electronics were damaged in the classroom.

The investigation is still in its initial stages, Miller said, and detectives would soon be looking at any evidence or possible security camera footage to determine the time the alleged crime took place, and how many people were involved.

“If anyone who was driving by or lives in that area happened to notice anything different about individuals that were seen walking near the school, they can send in a tip of any sort, whether they call the station detective bureau or through CrimeStoppers.”

Witnesses can provide anonymous information to “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), using their smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org.