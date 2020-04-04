Two vehicles found at the bottom of embankments, two people transported

Two patients were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Saturday after two vehicles were found at the bottom of an embankment in Canyon Country Saturday.

The call came in at 8:45 a.m. on Sand Canyon Road, 2 miles south of Placerita Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We got a report of a vehicle an unknown distance over the side, that was the initial report,” said Pickett. “Copter had a visual of (the car) 100 feet down.”

One of the vehicles had four passengers in it with minor injuries, according to Art Marrujo, Fire Department dispatch supervisor.

Emergency personnel responding to the scene of a crash in Sand Canyon Saturday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

The second vehicle was found near the scene of the first, but there were no patients inside that vehicle, Pickett said.

“There was nobody in the car,” said Pickett, “probably a vehicle dump.”

Marrujo said the second vehicle had probably been there “for a long time.”

Two patients were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital from the first car. One was taken by helicopter while the other was treated on the side of the road before being transported by ambulance.

Pickett said Fire Department officials would be clearing the scene quickly, handing the matter over the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department for further investigation.