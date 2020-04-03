VIA to host virtual Cocktails and Conversations with Wilk

The Valley Industry Association announced Friday a virtual Cocktails and Conversation event with state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, set for next week.

The free event is set at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and offers a chance for the public to learn more about Wilk, as well as a time for questions and answers.

Anyone interested in submitting questions can do so during the event or in advance by emailing VIA CEO Kathy Norris at [email protected]

Those interested in participating are encouraged to support local restaurants by ordering and picking up food from an SCV restaurant before logging in to Cocktails and Conversation, VIA said in a statement.

Viewers will be able to join via a Zoom meeting by using the meeting ID: 286,328,220 or by via a local number, which can be found by visiting zoom.us/u/ad2FiPGGe0.