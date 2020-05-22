Barger to bring motion that pushes CA to allow for variances for local communities

After hearing from Santa Clarita and other cities in northern Los Angeles County, county Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Friday she is moving forward with efforts to push California to allow for local communities to expedite reopening.

“(Supervisor) Janice Hahn and I are bringing a motion, in fact, to push the state to allow for variances within L.A. County,” she said during a webinar with the city of Santa Clarita, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and the SCV Economic Development Corp.

Earlier this week, county officials targeted July 4 as a potential reopening date countywide but cities like Santa Clarita, Lancaster and Palmdale have voiced that they would like to reopen sooner based on their COVID-19 numbers, which officials have reiterated are far lower than other areas in the county.

“The reason why (Barger) and the board are going to be able to move forward with that motion and asking for kind of a sub-regional variance is because of the efforts of our community,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth on Friday. “I have always said Santa Clarita in particular, (has) aggressively followed those orders…people were wearing their facial coverings, stayed at home doing the distance learning with their kids, really putting in the work.”

Barger added that after “crunching the numbers,” data from the region “really don’t show that there is a significant risk for reopening safely.”

“There are zero deaths in the population under 18 out of a population of 3 million. There has been, maybe two deaths, under 40 out of a population of 6.5 million, representing less than one death in 100,000. The reason I point this out is because I believe we need to educate the state about what we’ve done thus far, and I would argue the Safer at Home (order) is why we have this data in front of us.”

