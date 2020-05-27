Bill Miranda: Congratulations to the Class of 2020

For many high school and college seniors, the past four years have consisted of new friendships, challenging coursework, team and club activities, college and internship applications, school events and much more. All of which amounts to four years of memories and experiences that have prepared students for their next journey. Their hard work has paid off, and they have persisted through both good and bad times to arrive at a major life milestone — graduation. The city of Santa Clarita congratulates the Class of 2020 on this once-in-a-lifetime achievement!

A student’s last semester is often jam-packed with senior events, dances, celebrations, graduation rehearsals and other fun activities. Unfortunately, many of our seniors have had to settle for alternate versions of these activities or forgo them altogether, as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Distance learning and closures were put in place to protect their safety, along with the safety of others. However, it’s more than understandable that these swift changes may have been met with bittersweet feelings from our graduating class.

Hoping to thwart any feelings of disappointment among our community’s seniors, I speak directly to them when I say that Santa Clarita is proud of you. Do not let the unprecedented times our nation is in take away from all you have achieved this far, nor discourage you from continuing to pursue your dreams. There will be plenty of time in the near future for in-person gatherings with friends and loved ones, traveling and more.

Please do not dwell on things you may have missed out on, but instead, be ecstatic over all that you have achieved to date! Celebrate your graduation with your immediate family, or virtually with classmates and friends.

Mark your calendars for The Signal’s “Virtual Prom” via Zoom on Friday, May 29. There will be a live DJ, celebrity guests and even big-time cash prizes for best dressed King and Queen of the prom. I do not doubt the creativity and innovation of our community for finding different ways to celebrate this landmark occasion.

Whether the next step for our graduating class is attending college, traveling abroad, beginning a career or taking time off to explore different interests or skills, I am excited to see what outstanding feats they will achieve in the future.

Teachers, parents and guardians should feel proud of this achievement, as well, and I thank them for helping develop an outstanding group of students.

I also have to thank the countless businesses and organizations within our community that have celebrated our seniors by offering and providing graduation announcement signs for yards, personalized garden flags, advertisements and more.

The support of our graduates has been outstanding.

Please join the city of Santa Clarita in again congratulating the class of 2020! I greatly encourage members of our community to continue sharing positive messages and words of encouragement to our seniors online to commemorate this amazing milestone!

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]