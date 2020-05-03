Bloody footprint investigation finds no crime

A woman walks down the path into Summit Park in Valencia on Feb. 14, 2017. Katharine Lotze/Signal
After investigating bloody footprints found on the paseos in the Valencia area, Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s detectives reported they have no reason to believe that a crime occurred.

A resident saw bloody footprints on the paseos in the back of Valencia Summit Park, located on the 26100 block of McBean Parkway, and notified the SCV Sheriff’s Station Wednesday, according to SCV sheriff’s spokeswoman Shirley Miller via a social media post.

It was later learned that a man injured himself Tuesday and was treated on the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department officials near the park around 9:30 p.m., Miller added.

Investigating detectives do not believe a crime was committed, per the post.

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

