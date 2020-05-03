Bloody footprint investigation finds no crime

After investigating bloody footprints found on the paseos in the Valencia area, Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s detectives reported they have no reason to believe that a crime occurred.

A resident saw bloody footprints on the paseos in the back of Valencia Summit Park, located on the 26100 block of McBean Parkway, and notified the SCV Sheriff’s Station Wednesday, according to SCV sheriff’s spokeswoman Shirley Miller via a social media post.

It was later learned that a man injured himself Tuesday and was treated on the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department officials near the park around 9:30 p.m., Miller added.

Investigating detectives do not believe a crime was committed, per the post.