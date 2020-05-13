Cal Guard to salute front lines with flyover

In honor of the health care workers, first responders and others on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight, Cal Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing is set to participate in a flyover Thursday, with pilots set to fly in salute to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital along the way.

A formation of two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, flown by the 115th Airlift Squadron, are expected to begin the flyover in Palmdale, continuing on into the Santa Clarita Valley before ending in Ventura County.

“We are so grateful to all of the health care workers serving in our communities,” U.S. Air Force Col. Keith Chikasawa, the commander of the 146th Airlift Wing, said in a prepared statement. “Please join us as we show our appreciation to local health care workers with a flyover salute, honoring their commitment in providing care to our communities. From all of our airmen serving at the 146th Airlift Wing, you have our most sincere thanks and gratitude.”

Residents in the area should be able to see the flyover from their homes and are asked to continue to abide by physical distancing guidelines, while also refraining from traveling to hospitals or gathering in groups to view the flyover.

The flyover is expected to arrive at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, located at 23845 McBean Parkway, at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.

To follow the flyover while in progress, search the hashtags #146AW, #AmericaStrong and #CalGuard on social media.