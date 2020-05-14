City removes graffiti associated with white supremacy

Graffiti believed to be associated with white supremacist ideology appeared in a Sand Canyon neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The graffiti, which was spray-painted on a tree trunk and stone pillar on public lands, was discovered in Sand Canyon, near Alamo Canyon Road.

The tree trunk and stone pillar each had an “88” spray painted in black on them, a white supremacist numerical code for “Heil Hitler,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

An anonymous tipster reported the graffiti to both the city and The Signal Wednesday, expressing concern that it was associated with Nazism and alt-right movements.

The city sent out a graffiti removal team Thursday morning to remove the vandalism, according to Carrie Lujan, a spokeswoman for the city of Santa Clarita.

Officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were unavailable for comment as of the publication of this article.