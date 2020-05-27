College football’s top 5 quarterbacks for 2020

Last season, LSU’s Joe Burrow came out of now where to lead the Tigers to the National Championship. Now, football fans are on the lookout for the ‘next Joe Burrow’ and there are some top-class candidates ready for the opportunity to take their teams to the next level. So, which quarterbacks are the top signal callers in the country? The 2020 college football season is roughly three months away and anticipation is growing over which universities will be the final four left when the playoffs begin at the end of the campaign. Football fans preparing for the new season can play free slots in the build-up to the campaign and get bonuses and tips to wager on their favorite teams.

5. Sam Ehlinger, Texas

Texas signal caller Sam Ehlinger returns for his senior year in 2020 following an MVP performance in last season’s Sugar Bowl. Every season Ehlinger has played, he has improved on his touchdown stats. In 2019, Ehlinger threw for 32 touchdowns and 3,663 yards. Although expected to win (or be a top contender for) the Heisman, Ehlinger didn’t stay consistent enough to be a finalist. Can this season be different?

4. Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Brock Purdy wasn’t expected to be a break out starter for the Iowa State Cyclones. As a freshman, Purdy got the nod after injuries and ineffectiveness from two quarterbacks pushed him into the No. 1 role. Since taking over the reins in Ames, Purdy has passed for over 3,900 yards and 27 touchdowns. In two seasons at Iowa State, Purdy has compiled eight games in which he tossed 300 yards or more.

3. Sam Howell, North Carolina

Sam Howell is just a sophomore heading into this season but has the potential to be an even bigger star at North Carolina. As a freshman, Howell set a record throwing 38 touchdown passes and tossed for over 300 yards in six games. According to North Carolina’s coaching staff, Howell is ahead of schedule and the Tar Heels should be better than the 7-6 team they were in 2019.

2. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence has taken the team to the College Football Playoffs in each of the last two seasons. He won the title in 2018 but has fallen short in the race for the Heisman since arriving at the school. Lawrence doesn’t need the Heisman to validate his quality as all you need to do is look at his record at Clemson. In two seasons, Lawrence has posted a 25-1 record, thrown for nearly 7,000 yards, and tossed 66 touchdowns.

1. Justin Fields, Ohio State

Ohio State signal caller Justin Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 placing third. While he came up short in the Heisman race, Felds won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Quarterback of the Year awards. Fields transferred from Georgia of last season before starring for the Buckeyes. He led the team to a 13-1 record throwing for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns. He ran for 10 more. If Fields can get Ohio State into the National College Football Playoffs and post the same numbers, he should be the Heisman winner.