Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 38K countywide, Public Health discusses PIMS cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported more than 470 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, which brought the total to 38,451, as the Santa Clarita Valley tally reached at least 959 with four new cases.

The addition of new confirmed cases was far smaller than those reported Saturday and Sunday due to testing labs being closed over the weekend, according to Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

Over the weekend, a total of 1,767 new cases were tallied and 69 new deaths countywide. In the SCV, the overall count increased by 23 cases on Saturday and 14 on Sunday, while the death toll remained the same at 17.

Public Health reported 18 new deaths Monday, which brought the overall tally to 1,839 countywide. Of those who died, 92% had underlying health conditions, a figure that Ferrer highlighted as the county continues to gradually reopen.

“Now that we’re in the early stages of our recovery journey, and there are more people out of their homes, it means that there could be more infected people that are out and about. So, if you’re a person with an underlying health condition, this would be the time for you to continue to stay home as much as possible,” said Ferrer.

On Friday, Public Health reported a geographical breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the SCV, with 15 in Santa Clarita, one in Acton and one in Castaic. Of that count, four were attributed to Oakmont of Santa Clarita and five with Oakmont of Valencia.

Countywide, 52% of all COVID-19-related deaths occurred among people who resided in skilled nursing facilities. Of the confirmed 9,909 cases in institutional settings, 6,452 were among residents and 3,457 were staff members.

Public Health also reported Monday four children with PIMS, or Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome, a new health condition seen in children who have been infected with COVID-19. An additional 21 suspect cases for the illness that may be associated with COVID19 were identified since March 1 and investigations in these cases are ongoing, said Ferrer.

“There are no reported deaths, but as people have noted, this is a very serious illness, although very rare in children. Three of the 25 children that reported with PIMS have required admission to a pediatric intensive care unit,” said Ferrer.

Public Health officials have also seen a small decrease in the number of hospitalized people. A total of 5,835 people, who have tested positive for COVID-19, have been at some point hospitalized, or 15% of all positive cases, a figure that has steadily dropped over the past two weeks, said Ferrer. Of those hospitalized as of Monday (1,570), 27% are in the ICU and 20% are on ventilators.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, which transitioned from daily to weekly reports on its numbers, said Wednesday 1,106 patients were tested. Of those tested, 182 tests returned positive, 1,007 were negative and 28 remain outstanding, according to spokesman Patrick Moody, who added that the disparity in figures is from patients being tested more than once. A total of 12 people remain in the hospital for treatment and 62 have recovered and been discharged as of the last hospital report.

Public Health reported Monday that the number of cases within the SCV, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 959, which broken down by region is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 583

Unincorporated – Acton: 10

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 4

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 33

Unincorporated – Castaic: 276 (includes cases from Pitchess Detention Center)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 28

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 14

Unincorporated – Valencia: 7

Pitchess Detention Center, including all four of its jails, had a total of 256 inmates who had been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive and have been included in Castaic’s numbers, while the 26 staff who tested positive are reported to the region in which they reside, according to figures as shown Monday by Public Health.

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.