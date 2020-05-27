Deputies’ 4-hour standoff with veteran in crisis ends peacefully

A man self-identified as a military veteran in his 60s was in crisis Wednesday, at which time deputies conducted a four-hour negotiation with him that resolved peacefully.

The report of a man making suicidal statements and possibly threatening others at a senior-living apartment complex on 31900 block of Castaic Road was received by deputies at approximately 9 a.m.

“Everything started developing around 9 a.m. this morning,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “They (deputies) attempted to get the male adult to come out, but they were unsuccessful.”

Members of the LASD Mental Evaluation Team work on the possible barricade incident in Castaic. Photo courtesy of the LASD Mental Evaluation Team.

Miller said the man has identified himself as a man in his 60s and a military veteran.

“Our mental evaluation team … they went out to the scene and also interacted with the party,” said Miller, adding that a crisis negotiator was also called to the scene. “Things just started moving up to different levels with all of our resources together to make sure everything ended safely.”

Responding law enforcement personnel were able to get the man to safely exit the apartment and transport him to a local hospital for evaluation at approximately 1 p.m., Miller said.

No one was injured as a result of the incident and Miller had not yet received any reports of weapons being recovered from the man’s residence.

Mental Health and other Resources for Santa Clarita Valley and Surrounding Areas

College of the Canyons Student Health & Wellness Resource Website:

Santa Clarita Valley Child & Family Center

This partial list was provided by the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Suicide Prevention, Postvention and Wellness.