Deputies detain two in connection to armed robbery in Canyon Country

File photo.
Deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery in Canyon Country on Tuesday, with the initial call indicating the robbers used a handgun to coerce the victim.

The call came in at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the Metrolink Station near Via Princessa, according to Sgt. Keith Green of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary info was that it was a handgun,” said Green when asked what type of weapon was used.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., two suspects were taken into custody, Green said.

Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said paramedics were called to the scene at 2:43 p.m. near the intersection of Weyerhaeuser Way and Via Princessa due to an assault.

No one has been transported to the hospital as of 2:50 p.m., Lua added.

