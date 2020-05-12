Early results show Garcia in the lead by more than 50% of the vote

While it may take several days for the declaration of an official winner, early mail-in results Tuesday showed Republican Mike Garcia with a lead against Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, in California’s 25th Congressional District special election.

The race will choose who will serve out the remaining eight months in the vacated House seat after former Rep. Katie Hill stepped down last year due to allegations about her personal life that led to a House Ethics Committee investigation.

Both will face off once again in November for the new term.

As of 8:20 p.m., Garcia, former fighter pilot, led the polls in Los Angeles County with 54.98%, or 56,909 votes and 57.68% (20,550 votes) in Ventura County. Smith had earned 45.02% (46,604 votes) in Los Angeles County and 42.32% (15,075 votes).

The candidates are expected to release statements later on Tuesday night.

The swing-district race has garnered national attention and high-profile endorsements, with former President Barack Obama voicing support for Smith and President Donald Trump for Garcia. Trump called the election on Saturday via social media a “rigged” one after a new vote center opened in a heavily Democratic Lancaster area. Republicans argued that the reopening was motivated by partisan politics.

Voters had until 8 p.m. to vote in person at one of the nine vote centers available across the 25th district, with two locations in the Santa Clarita Valley set up at the Castaic Regional Sports Complex and College of the Canyons. There were also 22 vote-by-mail drop boxes.

Voting Clerk Alan Ramero sanitizes the kiosk in the the voting booths at the Castaic Regional Sports Complex in Castaic on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

While voters had in-person options, the election was largely conducted through a vote-by-mail system in an effort to protect public safety due to the coronavirus pandemic. With masks and gloves on, some voted from their cars and others cast their vote via Los Angeles County’s new electronic voting kiosks, which poll workers were seen sanitizing after each use.

With a predominately mail-in election, a winner is not expected to emerge for days to come because many ballots will go uncounted by the end of Tuesday as Los Angeles County is expected to process additional vote-by-mail ballots that were received up until Friday and Ventura County is expected to report in-person and drop-off ballots cast Tuesday until Wednesday at 4 p.m.