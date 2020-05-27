Education in brief

2 SCV students on Worcester Polytechnic Institute fall 2019 dean’s list

The following local residents were among 1,678 students from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) named to the university’s dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2019 semester:

Sandra Duarte, of Valencia, is a member of the class of 2020 majoring in biomedical engineering.

Cameron Williams, of Valencia, is a member of the class of 2021 majoring in electrical and computer engineering.

The criteria for the WPI dean’s list differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade-point average (GPA). Instead, WPI, in Worcester, Massachusetts, defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Said Dean of Undergraduate Studies Arthur C. Heinricher: “Some of this nation’s best and brightest students come to WPI to study engineering and science and business and the humanities. Those named to the dean’s list have excelled in all of their work, and we are exceptionally proud of these outstanding students.”

Stevenson Ranch student named to Clemson University president’s list

Maia Lynn Ishikawa of Stevenson Ranch has been named to the president’s List at Clemson University.

Ishikawa, whose major is general engineering, made the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.

Brooke Tripp named to University of Delaware’s dean’s list

Brooke Tripp of Castaic has been named to the University of Delaware’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

To meet eligibility requirements for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

Hofstra University congratulates 2 SCV students on dean’s list

Hofstra University congratulates the students named to the fall 2019 dean’s list for their outstanding academic achievement. Students must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the dean’s list. The following local students earned this academic honor:

Mackenzie Krestul of Canyon Country.

Serena Li of Valencia.

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, New York, that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016).

Emerson College announces local dean’s list honorees

The following students have been named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. The requirement to make the dean’s list is a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher that semester.

Jack Ferry of Canyon Country, majoring in creative writing and a member of the class of 2022.

Davis Ender of Valencia, majoring in comm studies: sports comm, and a member of the class of 2020.

Max Lin of Valencia, majoring in business creative enterprises, and a member of the class of 2022.

Madison McCullough of Stevenson Ranch, majoring in media arts production, and a member of the class of 2020.

Natasha Azadani of Canyon Country, majoring in business creative enterprises, and a member of the class of 2022.

Emma Vignola of Canyon Cntry, majoring in marketing communications, and a member of the class of 2022.

Based in Boston, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning. The college has 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries.

2 local University of Rhode Island students named to dean’s list

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that more than 6,000 undergraduates have qualified for the fall 2019 dean’s list. The following students from the Santa Clarita Valley have been named to URI’s fall 2019 dean’s list:

Emma Dallaire of Santa Clarita.

Hannah Ritchie of Newhall.

To be included on the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 credits with a 3.30 quality point average. The list includes students who have not yet declared their majors as well as those from all of the university’s undergraduate academic colleges.

The University of Rhode Island’s pioneering research extends the university’s influence well beyond its coastal borders, while its unique interdisciplinary courses provide its 16,800 undergraduate and graduate students with global opportunities in an intimate environment.