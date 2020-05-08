Firefighters extinguish AC unit fire in Valencia, rescue person on San Francisquito Canyon Road

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel in the Santa Clarita Valley saw a busy start to Friday as they extinguished a commercial fire in Valencia and rescued a person whose vehicle fell on its side on San Francisquito Canyon Road.

Firefighters responded to the 25500 block of Rye Canyon Road in the Valencia Industrial Center just before 8 a.m. for reports of an air conditioning unit on fire on a one-story commercial building, according to Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to a commercial fire in the Valencia Industrial Center on Friday, May 8, 2020. Dan Watson/ The Signal

“They only kept a few units on scene and (the fire) was knocked down at 8:11 a.m.,” he said. There were no reports of injuries or the extent of the damage.

At around the same time, firefighters on the ground and in the air helped locate and extricate a person whose car fell on its side on the 35000 block of San Franciscquito Canyon Road, about one mile past Camp 14, said Bennett.

First responders found the vehicle 200 feet over the side and transported the person via helicopter to the hospital with minor injuries, said Bennett.

Just before 8:30 a.m., first responders also reported to the 28900 block of Avenue Penn near Commerce Center Drive for reports of a traffic collision. A female was struck by a truck behind a warehouse in the area but was not transported to the hospital, according to information from Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez and the California Highway Patrol incident log.