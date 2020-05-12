Firefighters investigate odor in Saugus, SoCalGas rules out natural gas

The Los Angeles County Fire Department quickly cleared the scene of an odor investigation in Saugus after receiving reports of the smell of gas in the area.

Firefighters responded near the area of Courtland Way and Wakefield Court just before 9:30 a.m. for reports of a gas leak, according to Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

“The text (received) was a smell of gas in the area and units arrived on the scene. It was closed at 9:38 a.m.; it was a quick turnaround,” she said. Lua could not immediately confirm the cause of the odor.

The Southern California Gas Co. also received reports of an odor at around 7 a.m. in Valencia and other parts in the San Fernando Valley, according to spokeswoman Christine Detz.



SoCalGas crews investigated the same call as the Fire Department and determined that the odor did not appear to be from natural gas or any of the company’s facilities in the area, she said.

“I can’t tell you what it is but we can rule out natural gas,” said Detz.

If a SoCalGas customer suspects a gas leak, they are encouraged to safely evacuate the area and call the company at 800-427-2200 or dial 911, Detz added.