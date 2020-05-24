PHOTO: Firefighters put out dumpster fire

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters from Fire Station 126 respond to a small dumpster fire on the 27800 block of McBean Parkway around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters from Fire Station 126 respond to a small dumpster fire on the 27800 block of McBean Parkway around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters from Fire Station 126 respond to a small dumpster fire on the 27800 block of McBean Parkway around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

Advertisement

Bobby Block

Bobby Block

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS