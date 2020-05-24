Subscribe to Print
PHOTO: Firefighters put out dumpster fire
Bobby Block
May 24, 2020
3:36 pm
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters from Fire Station 126 respond to a small dumpster fire on the 27800 block of McBean Parkway around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters from Fire Station 126 respond to a small dumpster fire on the 27800 block of McBean Parkway around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters from Fire Station 126 respond to a small dumpster fire on the 27800 block of McBean Parkway around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal
Bobby Block
