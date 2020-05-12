First responders called to psychological rescue at Pitchess

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials respond to reports of a psychological rescue at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics responded to reports of a person threatening to kill themself at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic Tuesday morning.

“It’s a jumper,” fire Supervisor Leslie Lua said. “The call came in as a psych rescue.”

First responders arrived at the jail, located on the 29300 block of The Old Road, around 8:45 a.m., Lua added. No information was available about the identity of the person.

“Units on scene confirmed there was one patient,” added fire spokesman Austin Bennett. “All units were canceled, except the squad and ambulance.” 

One patient was transported to a local hospital at 10:16 a.m., Bennett added.

