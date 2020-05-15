Garcia’s swearing-in ceremony set for Tuesday

Republican Mike Garcia is expected to be sworn in as the new representative for the 25th Congressional District on Tuesday, May 19, following his victory in Tuesday’s special election.

The official swearing-in ceremony has been scheduled on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

“We’re ready for it; we’re eager and we’re excited,” said Garcia over a phone interview on Wednesday. “It’s quite the honor to serve again and represent this great district.”

While additional ballots have yet to be counted, Garcia has maintained a consistent lead in the special election, with 56% of the vote (82,300 votes) over Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, who has earned 44% of the vote (64,600 votes).



The congressman-elect and former fighter pilot will complete the remaining eight months, or through Jan. 3, of former Rep. Katie Hill’s term for the 25th District.

In November, he will face off against Smith once again for the new two-year term in office.