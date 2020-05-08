Grants for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

It seems as if hundreds of larger companies have stepped up to help their smaller counterparts in their time of need amid the coronavirus, offering grants to help those impacted by the virus.

Yet, with so many businesses struggling nationwide, there are thousands who have been applying for these grants.

For small businesses, keeping track of all the coronavirus relief programs and which ones are still taking applications can feel like a daunting task, so here are some options still available for small businesses:

Small Business Relief Fund

GoFundMe has partnered with Yelp, Intuit QuickBooks, Bill.com and GoDaddy to give small businesses matching $500 micro-grants if they can raise at least $500 on GoFundMe.

GoFundMe is expected to continue giving out matching grants to qualifying businesses until the fund is depleted.

For more information, visit gofundme.com/f/smallbusinessrelieffund.

Business for All

Hello Alice, in partnership with Verizon, is offering emergency grants up to $10,000 for companies impacted by COVID-19.

These grants are expected to be awarded to qualifying businesses on a rolling basis.

Applications are set to close Sept. 25. For more information, visit businessforall.helloalice.com.

Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund

Thanks to an additional $2.5 million of allocated funds from Verizon, Local Initiatives Support Corp. is offering its third round of grants for small businesses.

What began as $2.5 million has quickly grown to $7.5 million, allowing the LISC to help small businesses fill the financial gaps until they can resume normal operations.

Applications for the third round of grants are set to reopen May 14. For more information, visit bit.ly/VerizonFund.