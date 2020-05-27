Hart district rolls out plans for drive-thru graduations

The William S. Hart Union High School District has unveiled details about its plans for drive-thru graduations that will celebrate the class of 2020.

In an announcement distributed on social media Wednesday morning, Hart District officials said the graduations would feature a stage, the reading of the names and a graduation picture taken.

Each of the graduation parades will occur at Central Park, according to officials. Cars are set to enter at the stop light off Bouquet Canyon Road and will be directed to the back of the park where the stage will be set up.

“We are requesting one car per family, please, and that everyone remains in the car at all times except for the graduate, who will be allowed to walk the stage,” officials said in a press release. “Once your senior has crossed the stage and has had their picture taken, they will return to their car. Please follow the signs back to the stop light to exit onto Bouquet Canyon Road.”

Masks are required, according to district officials.

Additional information, such as arrival time, will be distributed by individual school sites in the coming days. Students will be assigned a time slot between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. based on the alphabetical order of names.

All ceremonies, except for Sequoia and Academy of the Canyons, will begin at 8 a.m.:

Monday, June 1 – Bowman.

Monday, June 1 – Sequoia – 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, June 2 – Hart.

Wednesday, June 3 – Canyon.

Thursday, June 4 – West Ranch.

Friday, June 5 – Saugus.

Monday, June 8 – Golden Valley.

Tuesday, June 9 – Valencia (Part 1).

Wednesday, June 10 – Valencia (Part 2).

Thursday, June 11 – Learning Post.

Thursday, June 11 – AOC – 9:30 a.m.

All graduations will be livestreamed as they normally would. The district has said the drive-thru graduation ceremonies are in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

“In an ideal world, we would have had more time to share information about these events so that families could plan accordingly,” said district officials through the press release on Wednesday. “However, with the sudden reversal of restrictions on car parade graduations last Friday, we have had to move quickly to ensure that we don’t miss this opportunity to recognize our seniors.”

“Thank you for your patience,” officials added.