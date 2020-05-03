L.A. County coronavirus cases surpass 25K; SCV sees 40 case spike

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported 781 additional coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths countywide Sunday, as the number of cases in the Santa Clarita Valley rose to at least 547 — a spike of 40 new cases in one day.

Of those, 23 cases came from Val Verde, 15 from Santa Clarita and one came from Canyon Country and Stevenson Ranch respectively, according to Public Health.

In L.A. County, the total number of confirmed cases is at 25,662, with 1,229 COVID-19-related deaths.

Of those deceased, 15 were over the age of 65 and 11 of them had underlying health conditions, while three were between the ages of 41-65 and one of them had underlying health conditions, per Public Health.

Overall, 92% of people who died had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

As of Sunday, 4,986 people who tested positive for COVID-19, or 20%, have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

Testing capacity continues to increase in L.A. County, with results available for nearly 159,000. Of those, 14% of people tested positive, according to Public Health.

Due to the relatively stable numbers being reported by the hospital, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials announced Saturday that they would no longer be providing daily updates on their specific numbers.

Instead, the hospital will be providing weekly updates on their individual numbers Wednesdays, unless a spike or major change, according to Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody.

The number of cases for the SCV reported by Public Health still includes Henry Mayo and other area health care providers’ daily figures, and those numbers, broken down into region, were as follows as of Sunday afternoon:

City of Santa Clarita: 402

Unincorporated – Acton: 8

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 1

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 26

Unincorporated – Castaic: 21

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 3

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 18

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 63

Unincorporated – Valencia: 5

