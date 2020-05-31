L.A. County issues 6 p.m. curfew

Amid protests and riots across Los Angeles following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the county has issued a countywide curfew, beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The curfew, imposed countywide within unincorporated and incorporated areas, is set to stay in place until 6 a.m. Monday.

Following L.A. County issuing a countywide state of emergency, the county Board of Supervisors and L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva put out an executive order issuing the curfew, where only first responders, those traveling to and from work, those who are homeless without access to a viable shelter, credentialed media and individuals seeking medical attention are exempt.

@LacoSheriff Alex Villanueva, & The Chair of @LACountyBOS, @kathrynbarger, have enacted a Countywide curfew for all @CountyofLA in response to civil disturbances. It is effective today, 05-31-2020, starting at 6:00 PM, till 6:00 AM 06-01-2020.

City of Santa Clarita officials later confirmed in a prepared statement that the curfew would include the city, stating that, “This action from the county comes after days of rioting and looting in Southern California and across the country. According to the sheriff, Alex Villanueva, the curfew is a useful tool to separate the people who have a legitimate reason to be somewhere and the people who are looking to loot and cause trouble.”

“The safety of residents and protection of property is the top concern for the Sheriff’s Department and the city of Santa Clarita,” the statement read. “This curfew comes a day after a peaceful protest in Santa Clarita, where no arrests were made and no one was injured.”

A curfew will be in effect for Los Angeles County, including the City of Santa Clarita, tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. This action from the County comes after days of rioting and looting in Southern California and across the country. #Curfew #SantaClarita #BeSafe #StayHome pic.twitter.com/8GxbgATQgK — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) May 31, 2020

