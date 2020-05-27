Two more die at Henry Mayo; brings SCV total number of deaths to 20

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed Wednesday that two people had died in the last 36 hours at the hospital due to complications related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths within the SCV to 20.

The number of cases within the Santa Clarita Valley increased by 13, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the SCV to 1,145 since the onset of the pandemic.

Los Angeles County saw an increase of 933 cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases countywide to 48,700.

The number of deaths, throughout the county, increased by 53 in the last day, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 2,195.

Of those who died, 35 were over the age of 65, and of those 30 had underlying conditions. Between the ages of 41-64 there were 14 people who died and 12 had underlying conditions. Two people were between the ages of 18-40 and one had underlying conditions.

The mortality rate countywide is 4.5% among confirmed cases.

“I want to note the steady decline in the percent of positive cases that require hospitalization,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the Public Health Department.

On Wednesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials reported 1,555 patients were tested, with 208 of those returning positive, while 1,289 were negative and 42 were still pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody, who added that the disparity in figures is from patients being tested more than once. A total of nine people remained in the hospital for treatment, and 73 had recovered and been discharged.

The hospital declined to give any identifying information about the two newly reported deceased, citing patient privacy policy.

Public Health reported Wednesday the number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 1,145, which, broken down by region, is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 701

Unincorporated – Acton: 11

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 7

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 37

Unincorporated – Castaic: 19 (with 303 cases from Pitchess Detention Center)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 1

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 33

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 21

Unincorporated – Valencia: 7

Pitchess Detention Center, including all four of its jails, had a total of 303 inmates who had been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive and have been included in Castaic’s numbers, while the 40 staff who tested positive are reported to the region in which they reside, according to Public Health’s latest figures.

Public Health officials have said the number of cases reported in Castaic can fluctuate due to the numbers reported for Pitchess Detention Center being out of alignment with the outbreak investigation counts.